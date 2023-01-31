Dr. Lynne Knowles, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Knowles is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lynne Knowles, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Lynne Knowles, MD
Dr. Lynne Knowles, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from University of Nebraska - College of Medicine and is affiliated with St. David's South Austin Medical Center and Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin.
Dr. Knowles' Office Locations
Texas Oncology Cancer Center6204 Balcones Dr, Austin, TX 78731 Directions (512) 503-5012Monday1:00pm - 5:00pmWednesday1:00pm - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's South Austin Medical Center
- Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Knowles and her staff are all very attentive to my needs.
About Dr. Lynne Knowles, MD
- Oncology
- English
- 1568561397
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
- Ohio State University Medical Center
- University of Nebraska - College of Medicine

