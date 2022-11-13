Dr. Lynne Lyons, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lyons is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lynne Lyons, MD
Overview of Dr. Lynne Lyons, MD
Dr. Lynne Lyons, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Novi, MI. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Paul Oliver Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Lyons' Office Locations
Abaris Behavorial Health40000 Grand River Ave Ste 306, Novi, MI 48375 Directions (248) 426-9900
Richard B Atkins MD PC2300 Haggerty Rd Ste 2160, West Bloomfield, MI 48323 Directions (248) 859-2457Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Paul Oliver Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- HAP Insurance
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
- Value Options
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr Lyons since 1999. She has me on medication and working with an effective therapist. She definitely has kept me stable. I am honestly thankful to have a caring, innovative, very knowledgeable of her field and combination med therapy doctor. I have had Spravato treatments & it works well for my depressive episodes of my illness.
About Dr. Lynne Lyons, MD
- Psychiatry
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1780644880
Education & Certifications
- University Of Michigan-Ann Arbor
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
Dr. Lyons has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lyons accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lyons has seen patients for Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lyons on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Lyons. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lyons.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lyons, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lyons appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.