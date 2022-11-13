Overview of Dr. Lynne Lyons, MD

Dr. Lynne Lyons, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Novi, MI. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Paul Oliver Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Lyons works at Abaris Behavorial Health in Novi, MI with other offices in West Bloomfield, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.