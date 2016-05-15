Dr. Lynne Saito-Tom, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saito-Tom is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lynne Saito-Tom, MD
Overview of Dr. Lynne Saito-Tom, MD
Dr. Lynne Saito-Tom, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII / JOHN A. BURNS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Kapiolani Medical Center For Women and Children.
Dr. Saito-Tom works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Saito-Tom's Office Locations
-
1
University of Hawaii Kapiolani Rmatrix1319 Punahou St Ste 824, Honolulu, HI 96826 Directions (808) 203-6500
Hospital Affiliations
- Kapiolani Medical Center For Women and Children
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Saito-Tom?
She answered my questions, gave me options, listened carefully, asked questions and I didn't feel rushed. She genuinely seemed to care. She was gentle, professional and thorough
About Dr. Lynne Saito-Tom, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1902117310
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII / JOHN A. BURNS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Saito-Tom has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Saito-Tom accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Saito-Tom has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Saito-Tom works at
Dr. Saito-Tom has seen patients for Vaginal Delivery and VBAC, Amniocentesis and Maternal Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Saito-Tom on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Saito-Tom. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saito-Tom.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saito-Tom, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saito-Tom appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.