Overview of Dr. Lynne Simms, MD

Dr. Lynne Simms, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Health Lexington.



Dr. Simms works at Baptist Health Medical Group Obgyn Suite 701 in Lexington, KY with other offices in Georgetown, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.