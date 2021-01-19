Dr. Payne has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lynnetta Payne, DO
Overview of Dr. Lynnetta Payne, DO
Dr. Lynnetta Payne, DO is an Urology Specialist in Beckley, WV. They graduated from Pennsylvania College of Optometry and is affiliated with Raleigh General Hospital.
Dr. Payne's Office Locations
Advanced Urology1717 Harper Rd, Beckley, WV 25801 Directions (304) 461-3879
Raleigh General Hospital1710 Harper Rd, Beckley, WV 25801 Directions (304) 252-0641
Hospital Affiliations
- Raleigh General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr, Payne has operated on me 3 times for stones. She and her staff are all amazing people!
About Dr. Lynnetta Payne, DO
- Urology
- English
- 1366636763
Education & Certifications
- Pennsylvania College of Optometry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Payne accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Payne has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Payne has seen patients for Ureteral Stricture or Kinking , Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Payne on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Payne. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Payne.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Payne, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Payne appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.