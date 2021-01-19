Overview of Dr. Lynnetta Payne, DO

Dr. Lynnetta Payne, DO is an Urology Specialist in Beckley, WV. They graduated from Pennsylvania College of Optometry and is affiliated with Raleigh General Hospital.



Dr. Payne works at Advanced Urology in Beckley, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Ureteral Stricture or Kinking , Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.