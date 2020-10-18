Dr. Lyric Santiago, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Santiago is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lyric Santiago, MD
Overview of Dr. Lyric Santiago, MD
Dr. Lyric Santiago, MD is an Urology Specialist in Hilo, HI. They specialize in Urology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Hilo Medical Center and North Hawaii Community Hospital.
Dr. Santiago's Office Locations
East Hawaii Health Clinic At Pu'uhonu Way75 Puuhonu Pl Ste 100, Hilo, HI 96720 Directions (808) 932-4240
Hawaii Pacific Oncology Center1285 Waianuenue Ave, Hilo, HI 96720 Directions (808) 932-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- Hilo Medical Center
- North Hawaii Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
She was very good at diagnosing several problems I had. She then proceeded to treat them and I am much healthier as a result. I would recommend her to anyone suffering from urological conditions. Much Aloha to an excellent physician..
About Dr. Lyric Santiago, MD
- Urology
- 29 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Santiago has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Santiago accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Santiago has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Santiago has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Ureteral Stricture or Kinking and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Santiago on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Santiago. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Santiago.
