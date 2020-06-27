See All Pediatric Endocrinologists in Miami Lakes, FL
Dr. Lysette Iglesias, MD

Pediatric Endocrinology
3.9 (11)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Lysette Iglesias, MD is a Pediatric Endocrinology Specialist in Miami Lakes, FL. 

Dr. Iglesias works at Lysette Iglesias MD PA in Miami Lakes, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital.

Locations

  1. 1
    Lysette Iglesias MD PA
    5801 NW 151st St Ste 103, Miami Lakes, FL 33014 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 381-5301
  2. 2
    Lysette Iglesias, M.D., P.A.
    5803 NW 151st St Ste 107, Miami Lakes, FL 33014 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 381-5301

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Thyroid Goiter
Pediatric Obesity
Overweight
Thyroid Goiter
Pediatric Obesity
Overweight

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Goiter
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Precocious Puberty Chevron Icon
Short Stature Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acromegaly and Gigantism Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH) Chevron Icon
Cushing's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Lipoprotein Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Rickets Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rickets
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
Turner Syndrome Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jun 27, 2020
    Dr. Iglesias is amazing. She and her staff are extraordinary. Dr. Iglesias is very professional, patient, nice, helpful and extremely wise. I definitely recommend this office to any patient with my eyes closed
    — Jun 27, 2020
    About Dr. Lysette Iglesias, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Endocrinology
    • 1073749057
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Pediatric Endocrinology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Iglesias has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Iglesias has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Iglesias works at Lysette Iglesias MD PA in Miami Lakes, FL. View the full address on Dr. Iglesias’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Iglesias. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Iglesias.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Iglesias, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Iglesias appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

