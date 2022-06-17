Overview of Dr. Lyssa Ochoa, MD

Dr. Lyssa Ochoa, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Floresville, TX. They completed their fellowship with Baylor College Of Medicine-Houston, Tx



Dr. Ochoa works at Texas Oncology in Floresville, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) and Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.