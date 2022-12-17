Overview

Dr. Lyuba Belitsky, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Chandler, AZ. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Yaroslavl State Medical Academy and is affiliated with Chandler Regional Medical Center and Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.



Dr. Belitsky works at Chandler Endocrinology, LLC in Chandler, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.