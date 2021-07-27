Dr. Levine has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lyuba Levine, MD
Overview of Dr. Lyuba Levine, MD
Dr. Lyuba Levine, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Edinburg, TX. They specialize in Oncology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Saint George's University / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital At Renaissance.
Dr. Levine works at
Dr. Levine's Office Locations
Hope Cancer Clinic2717 Michaelangelo Dr Ste 303, Edinburg, TX 78539 Directions (956) 362-2465
Dhr Health Women Institute - Gynecology Oncology2821 Michaelangelo Dr Ste 202, Edinburg, TX 78539 Directions (956) 362-2465
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Hospital At Renaissance
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Levine is an absolute surgical genius and I don't say that lightly being a nurse of 35 years who has worked in OB/GYN. When I found out I had endometrial cancer and needed a total hysterectomy I was apprehensive as I knew nothing about Dr. Levine. I am so happy I trusted my referring MD because it turned out so much better than I could have expected. Very minimal pain after her robotic laparoscopic day surgery and she was even able to help me with my stress incontinence I had been dealing with by tightening the ligaments that hold the bladder up. She must be pretty gentle because I didn't have the soreness that most surgeries can create. I was back to work at my computer the next day and with minimal pain. She is a real patient advocate, helping me when I was waiting for labs for a long time in DHR. I am very happy with her and pleased I had her to do this surgery that could have been much worse! Laparoscopic is the way to go!
About Dr. Lyuba Levine, MD
- Oncology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- Saint George's University / School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Levine accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Levine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Levine works at
Dr. Levine has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Levine on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Levine speaks Arabic.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Levine. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levine.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Levine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Levine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.