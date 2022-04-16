Dr. Lyubov Gorelik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gorelik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lyubov Gorelik, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lyubov Gorelik, MD is an Addiction Psychiatry Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Addiction Psychiatry, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Psychiatry. They graduated from Moscow State Medical University and is affiliated with NYC Health + Hospitals/Coney Island.
Dr. Gorelik works at
Locations
-
1
Nyc Health Hospitals Coney Island2601 Ocean Pkwy, Brooklyn, NY 11235 Directions (718) 616-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- NYC Health + Hospitals/Coney Island
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Medicare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gorelik?
Very compassionate and professional
About Dr. Lyubov Gorelik, MD
- Addiction Psychiatry
- 31 years of experience
- English, Russian and Spanish
- 1528071545
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
- Moscow State Medical University
- Addiction Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gorelik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gorelik works at
Dr. Gorelik speaks Russian and Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Gorelik. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gorelik.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gorelik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gorelik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.