Dr. Lyudmila Cavalier, MD

Pediatrics
3.4 (5)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Lyudmila Cavalier, MD

Dr. Lyudmila Cavalier, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Richmond Hill, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF INDONESIA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Cavalier works at Cavalier Physicians in Richmond Hill, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Cavalier's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Cavalier Physicians
    11525 Metropolitan Ave Ste 2, Richmond Hill, NY 11418 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 850-3366

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Wellness Examination
Immunization Administration
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Wellness Examination
Immunization Administration

Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Sep 21, 2016
    Very good with kids.
    Brooklyn, NY — Sep 21, 2016
    About Dr. Lyudmila Cavalier, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 34 years of experience
    • English, Russian
    • 1013099126
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF INDONESIA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lyudmila Cavalier, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cavalier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cavalier has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cavalier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cavalier works at Cavalier Physicians in Richmond Hill, NY. View the full address on Dr. Cavalier’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Cavalier. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cavalier.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cavalier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cavalier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

