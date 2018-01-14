See All Neurologists in Tacoma, WA
Dr. Lyudmila Petruk, MD

Neurology
4.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Lyudmila Petruk, MD

Dr. Lyudmila Petruk, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Neurology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON and is affiliated with Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Petruk works at Group Health Tacoma Sth Med Ctr in Tacoma, WA. They are accepting new patients.

These providers are on the medical staff of St. Clare Hospital.

Dr. Petruk's Office Locations

    Group Health Tacoma South Medical Center
    9505 S Steele St, Tacoma, WA 98444

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center

TCD Bubble Test
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation
Head CT Scan
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan
Dementia Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery
Evoked Potential Test
Functional Movement Screening
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test
Home Sleep Study
ImPACT Testing
Memory Evaluation
Migraine
Parkinson's Disease
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST)
Sudoscan
Wada Test
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Aneurysm
Brain Aneurysm
Cerebral Palsy
Cerebrovascular Disease
Difficulty With Walking
Dystonia
EEG (Electroencephalogram)
Epilepsy
Gait Abnormality
Headache
Herniated Disc
Insomnia
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Nerve Block, Somatic
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Syncope
Tremor
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Vertigo
Visual Field Defects
Vitamin B Deficiency
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Patient Ratings (4)
    Jan 14, 2018
    Dr. Petruk has seen my step-daughter for several years now for MS. I have been to every appointment with her and feel that Dr. Petruk goes above and beyond in her care of her patients.
    Carol Foreman in Tacoma WA — Jan 14, 2018
    About Dr. Lyudmila Petruk, MD

    • Neurology
    • 21 years of experience
    • English
    • 1528154770
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
    • Neurology
