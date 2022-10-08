Overview of Dr. Lyudmila Rakita, MD

Dr. Lyudmila Rakita, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Brockton, MA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from Kiev Med Sch and is affiliated with Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital.



Dr. Rakita works at LYUDMILA RAKITA M.D. PC in Brockton, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Bipolar Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.