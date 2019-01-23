See All Pediatricians in Brooklyn, NY
Dr. Lyudmila Sverkunova, MD

Pediatrics
4.0 (34)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Lyudmila Sverkunova, MD

Dr. Lyudmila Sverkunova, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from St Petersburg State Pediatric Med Academy St Petersburg Russia and is affiliated with Brooklyn Hospital Center Downtown and Maimonides Medical Center.

Dr. Sverkunova works at Lyudmila Sverkunova Medical P.C. in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sverkunova's Office Locations

  1
    Lyudmila Sverkunova Medical PC
    3280 Nostrand Ave Ste 1LA, Brooklyn, NY 11229

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Brooklyn Hospital Center Downtown
  • Maimonides Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
ADHD and-or ADD
Allergic Disorders
Abdominal Pain
ADHD and-or ADD
Allergic Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Allergic Disorders Chevron Icon
Asthma in Children Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Infant Care Chevron Icon
Infectious Diseases Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Neonatal Care Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Pediatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Well Baby Care Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Connecticare
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • Locals (any local)
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 34 ratings
    Patient Ratings (34)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Jan 23, 2019
    Dr. Sverkunova has been taking care of my two children (11&6 y.o.) since their birth. She is caring and knowledgeable. She is always cautious about antibiotic use and will never order unless absolutely necessary. She is not afraid to seek second opinion about medical conditions she is not sure about. It only happened about 2-3 times during our experience with her but gave me peace of mind that the right thing was done for my children. Her staff is nice and courteous.
    Momof2 in NYC, NY — Jan 23, 2019
    About Dr. Lyudmila Sverkunova, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 43 years of experience
    • English, Polish and Russian
    • 1306825567
    Education & Certifications

    • Brooklyn Hosp
    • St Petersburg State Pediatric Med Academy St Petersburg Russia
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lyudmila Sverkunova, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sverkunova is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sverkunova has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sverkunova has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sverkunova works at Lyudmila Sverkunova Medical P.C. in Brooklyn, NY. View the full address on Dr. Sverkunova’s profile.

    34 patients have reviewed Dr. Sverkunova. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sverkunova.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sverkunova, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sverkunova appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

