Dr. Kabir has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mohammad Kabir, MD
Overview of Dr. Mohammad Kabir, MD
Dr. Mohammad Kabir, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Springfield, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from SYLHET MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Kettering Health Dayton, Miami Valley Hospital, Soin Medical Center and Wilson Memorial Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kabir's Office Locations
- 1 247 S Burnett Rd, Springfield, OH 45505 Directions (937) 424-5986
-
2
Salem Pediatrics Inc.7111 N Main St Ste 50, Dayton, OH 45415 Directions (937) 424-5986
- 3 3359 Kemp Rd Ste 150, Beavercreek, OH 45431 Directions (937) 424-5986
-
4
H. Owen Ward Ph.d. Inc.2205 N Limestone St, Springfield, OH 45503 Directions (937) 424-5986
Hospital Affiliations
- Kettering Health Dayton
- Miami Valley Hospital
- Soin Medical Center
- Wilson Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He is so kind and answers all questins
About Dr. Mohammad Kabir, MD
- Cardiology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Bengali
- 1801891213
Education & Certifications
- SYLHET MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Cardiovascular Disease
