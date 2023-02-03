Dr. M Hugh Bailey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bailey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. M Hugh Bailey, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. M Hugh Bailey, MD
Dr. M Hugh Bailey, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They graduated from University of Manchester / Faculty of Medicine, Dentistry And Nursing and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach and Orange Coast Medical Center.
Dr. Bailey's Office Locations
M. Hugh Bailey MD, FACS351 Hospital Rd Ste 617, Newport Beach, CA 92663 Directions (562) 689-6659
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
- Orange Coast Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
As a person who has never had any type of surgery before, going into a plastic surgeon's office for a consultation was extremely daunting for me, but I left my appointment feeling reassured and confident in his ability to help me. I was most nervous about getting my surgery covered by my insurance, and his office did an amazing job of taking care of it and I got it completely covered! Both Dr Bailey and the staff have been amazing both before and after the surgery, and have been extremely thorough with the post-op rechecks. I couldn't be happier to have had my breast reduction done with Dr Bailey!
About Dr. M Hugh Bailey, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1124062294
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clin
- General Surgery-Dalhousie University|Northwestern University|Plastic Surgery-Northwestern University
- Manchester Royal Infirm/mcg
- University of Manchester / Faculty of Medicine, Dentistry And Nursing
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bailey has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bailey accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Bailey using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Bailey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bailey speaks Spanish.
88 patients have reviewed Dr. Bailey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bailey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bailey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bailey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.