Dr. M Bijoy Thomas, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. M Bijoy Thomas, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Allentown, PA. They graduated from Medical College Baroda, Maharaja Sayajirao University Of Baroda and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest and Lehigh Valley Hospital - Muhlenberg.
Lehigh Valley Heart & Lung Surgeons1240 S Cedar Crest Blvd Ste 403, Allentown, PA 18103 Directions (610) 402-3650
Lehigh Valley Health Network Peditatrics1200 S Cedar Crest Blvd, Allentown, PA 18103 Directions (484) 884-4500
- Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest
- Lehigh Valley Hospital - Muhlenberg
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Geisinger Health Plan
- UPMC
Dr. Thomas is truly an exceptional doctor. A gift sent ftom God! His intelligence and caring are so appreciated. Glad I chose to go to Lehigh for my Ovarian Cancer surgery. I am FOREVER grateful for Dr. Thomas.
- Oncology
- English, Hindi
- 1528031820
- Mayo Graduate School Of Medicine
- Mayo Graduate School Of Medicine
- Medical College Baroda, Maharaja Sayajirao University Of Baroda
Dr. Thomas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
