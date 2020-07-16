See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Allentown, PA
Dr. M Bruce Viechnicki, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.5 (22)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. M Bruce Viechnicki, MD

Dr. M Bruce Viechnicki, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Allentown, PA. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus.

Dr. Viechnicki works at Coordinated Health Allentown-1405 N. Cedar Crest Blvd. in Allentown, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Yeast Infections along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Viechnicki's Office Locations

    Coordinated Health Allentown-1405 N. Cedar Crest Blvd.
    1405 N Cedar Crest Blvd Ste 201, Allentown, PA 18104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 861-8080
    St. Luke's Hospital - Allentown Campus
    1736 Hamilton St, Allentown, PA 18104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 954-3571
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Yeast Infections
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Yeast Infections

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UPMC

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jul 16, 2020
    Congratulations to Dr. Viechnicki upon your retirement. I'm sorry I missed seeing you to congratulate you as I picked up my medical file today...July 15th. Your dedication and care for all your patients for all these years has been phenomenal and so appreciated by all those who have been in your expert care. Enjoy your retirement, your garden, your trips to the shore and having that second cup of coffee in the morning. Thank you for your care for me for over 40 years and your expert diagnosis that in all likelihood saved my life! To Life! Best regards from patient...Charlotte G. Unser
    Charlotte Unser — Jul 16, 2020
    Likelihood of recommending Dr. Viechnicki to family and friends

    Dr. Viechnicki's Office & Staff

    Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    Staff friendliness and courteousness
    Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Viechnicki

    Level of trust in provider's decisions
    How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    How well provider listens and answers questions
    Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    Your gender:
    Your age group:
    Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    About Dr. M Bruce Viechnicki, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1164488615
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Allentown Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Allentown Hosp
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Temple University School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. M Bruce Viechnicki, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Viechnicki is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Viechnicki has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Viechnicki has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Viechnicki works at Coordinated Health Allentown-1405 N. Cedar Crest Blvd. in Allentown, PA. View the full address on Dr. Viechnicki’s profile.

    Dr. Viechnicki has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Yeast Infections, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Viechnicki on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Viechnicki. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Viechnicki.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Viechnicki, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Viechnicki appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

