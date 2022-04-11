Overview of Dr. M Burney, MD

Dr. M Burney, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Rockwall, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from St George's University and is affiliated with Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Lake Pointe, Hunt Regional Medical Center and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Rockwall.



Dr. Burney works at Orthopaedic Specialists Of Dallas in Rockwall, TX with other offices in Forney, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Joint Drainage and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.