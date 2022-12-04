Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. M Christine Lee, MD
Dr. M Christine Lee, MD is a Dermatologist in Walnut Creek, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Alta Bates Summit Medical Center - Alta Bates Campus, Concord Medical Center and UCSF Medical Center at Mount Zion.
Dr. Lee works at
Locations
The Skin and Laser Treatment Institute370 N Wiget Ln Ste 125, Walnut Creek, CA 94598 Directions (925) 528-0117Monday9:30am - 5:00pmTuesday9:30am - 5:00pmWednesday9:30am - 5:00pmThursday9:30am - 5:00pmFriday9:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Alta Bates Summit Medical Center - Alta Bates Campus
- Concord Medical Center
- UCSF Medical Center at Mount Zion
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lee is an excellent physician and a wizard with lasers. She has transformed my skin. I am in my late 40's and the last time my skin looked this clear was when I was in high school. She has dramatically improved the quality of my life with her LaserLite treatments!
About Dr. M Christine Lee, MD
- Dermatology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Mandarin
- 1124014741
Education & Certifications
- Ucsf Stanford
- Baylor
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
- Dermatology
Dr. Lee accepts Anthem and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee has seen patients for Contact Dermatitis, Acne and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lee speaks Mandarin.
52 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
