See All Dermatologists in Walnut Creek, CA
Dr. M Christine Lee, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. M Christine Lee, MD

Dermatology
4.4 (52)
Call for new patient details
30 years of experience

Overview

Dr. M Christine Lee, MD is a Dermatologist in Walnut Creek, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Alta Bates Summit Medical Center - Alta Bates Campus, Concord Medical Center and UCSF Medical Center at Mount Zion.

Dr. Lee works at The Skin and Laser Treatment Institute in Walnut Creek, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Contact Dermatitis, Acne and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Dermatologists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Jerome Potozkin, MD
Dr. Jerome Potozkin, MD
4.6 (170)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    The Skin and Laser Treatment Institute
    370 N Wiget Ln Ste 125, Walnut Creek, CA 94598 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (925) 528-0117
    Monday
    9:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Alta Bates Summit Medical Center - Alta Bates Campus
  • Concord Medical Center
  • UCSF Medical Center at Mount Zion

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Contact Dermatitis
Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Contact Dermatitis
Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Detergents Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Intense Pulse Light Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Kaposi's Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Non-Ablative Laser Skin Rejuvenation Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Tumor Treatment Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sunburn
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Titan Skin Tightening Chevron Icon
Ultrapulse CO2 Laser Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Anthem
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 52 ratings
    Patient Ratings (52)
    5 Star
    (44)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Lee?

    Dec 04, 2022
    Dr. Lee is an excellent physician and a wizard with lasers. She has transformed my skin. I am in my late 40's and the last time my skin looked this clear was when I was in high school. She has dramatically improved the quality of my life with her LaserLite treatments!
    — Dec 04, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. M Christine Lee, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. M Christine Lee, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Lee to family and friends

    Dr. Lee's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Lee

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. M Christine Lee, MD.

    About Dr. M Christine Lee, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Mandarin
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1124014741
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Ucsf Stanford
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Baylor
    Residency
    Internship
    • Mount Sinai Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lee works at The Skin and Laser Treatment Institute in Walnut Creek, CA. View the full address on Dr. Lee’s profile.

    Dr. Lee has seen patients for Contact Dermatitis, Acne and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    52 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. M Christine Lee, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.