Dr. M Donat, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. M Donat, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Troy, MI. They completed their fellowship with U Ottawa
Dr. Donat works at
Locations
1
Surgical Centers of Michigan4600 Investment Dr Ste 270, Troy, MI 48098 Directions (248) 267-6222
2
Center for Digestive Health1701 South Blvd E Ste 300, Rochester Hills, MI 48307 Directions (248) 844-9710
3
Center For Dgstv Hlth Rsrch4550 Investment Dr Ste 260, Troy, MI 48098 Directions (248) 267-8485
4
Troy Gastroenterology PC48801 Romeo Plank Rd, Macomb, MI 48044 Directions (248) 844-9710
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Appointments aren’t rushed and he explains so you understand
About Dr. M Donat, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, French
- 1003898347
Education & Certifications
- U Ottawa
- U Ottawa
- Ottawa Gen Hosp
