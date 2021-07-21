Dr. Mahmoud Hilmy II, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hilmy II is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mahmoud Hilmy II, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Mahmoud Hilmy II, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Harlingen, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from All India Inst Med Scis and is affiliated with Harlingen Medical Center, University of Michigan Health - West and Valley Baptist Medical Center - Harlingen.
1
Heart Clinic PA2310 N Ed Carey Dr Ste 1A, Harlingen, TX 78550 Directions (956) 428-5522
2
Rio Grande Valley Hospital Services512 Victoria Ln Ste 12, Harlingen, TX 78550 Directions (956) 368-5228
3
Harlingen Medical Center5501 S Expressway 77, Harlingen, TX 78550 Directions (956) 428-5522
4
South Heart Clinic902 S Airport Dr Ste 5B, Weslaco, TX 78596 Directions (956) 968-6430
Hospital Affiliations
- Harlingen Medical Center
- University of Michigan Health - West
- Valley Baptist Medical Center - Harlingen
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
After having a heart scan and a few other tests later, Dr. Hilmy has been very informative. Office visits are done in a very timely manner and he uses telemed visits for test results. He does an excellent job and I would highly recommend him.
About Dr. Mahmoud Hilmy II, MD
- Cardiology
- 46 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1033113493
Education & Certifications
- New York Medical College
- New York Medical College
- New York Medical College
- All India Inst Med Scis
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Hilmy II works at
