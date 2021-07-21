Overview

Dr. Mahmoud Hilmy II, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Harlingen, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from All India Inst Med Scis and is affiliated with Harlingen Medical Center, University of Michigan Health - West and Valley Baptist Medical Center - Harlingen.



Dr. Hilmy II works at Heart Clinic PA in Harlingen, TX with other offices in Weslaco, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hypertension and Sinus Bradycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.