Overview of Dr. Milford Hutchinson III, MD

Dr. Milford Hutchinson III, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Lugoff, SC. They specialize in Gynecology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Georgia Regents U, Medical College and is affiliated with Musc Health Kershaw Medical Center and Lexington Medical Center.



Dr. Hutchinson III works at MUSC Women's Health Lugoff Medical Pavilion in Lugoff, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Symptomatic Menopause and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.