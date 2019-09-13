Dr. M Anjum Irfan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Irfan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. M Anjum Irfan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. M Anjum Irfan, MD
Dr. M Anjum Irfan, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Exton, PA. They completed their residency with Medical College of Pennsylvania
Dr. Irfan works at
Dr. Irfan's Office Locations
Mnd Bdy Instt Chstr Cnty423 EXTON CMNS, Exton, PA 19341 Directions (610) 524-2444
Hospital Affiliations
- Chester County Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I find Dr Irfan to be very caring, considerate and a good listener. The appointments are on the shorter side, but you also see the counselor, it is a team effort and if I ever needed more time, he was always available. I am never rushed. Anyone who has any type of mental health issue, wether mild or major, needs a team effort, involving doctor, counselor and family. I do believe sometimes the doctor may benefit from getting the perspective of family/friends other than just the patients perspective. This way he can treat the patient with a full perspective. Sometimes the patient may not see things as they truly are. Dr Irfan is very crucial in helping me to see things as they truly are and learning to cope better. I am thankful for the progress Dr. Irfan has helped me make and have recommended him to many, who have also been very pleased.
About Dr. M Anjum Irfan, MD
- Psychiatry
- English, Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu
- 1902851983
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Pennsylvania
- Christiana Hosp-Med Ctr Del
Dr. Irfan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Irfan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Irfan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Irfan works at
Dr. Irfan has seen patients for Bipolar Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Irfan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Irfan speaks Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Irfan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Irfan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Irfan, there are benefits to both methods.