Dr. M Kahaleh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. M Kahaleh, MD
Dr. M Kahaleh, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Damascus Univ and is affiliated with Fulton County Health Center, ProMedica Toledo Hospital and University of Toledo Medical Center.
Dr. Kahaleh works at
Dr. Kahaleh's Office Locations
University Of Toledo Medical Center3125 Transverse Dr, Toledo, OH 43614 Directions (419) 383-6900Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 3:30pmThursday8:30am - 3:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Fulton County Health Center
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
- University of Toledo Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I like Dr.Kahaleh he has been my Dr for 30 years he diagnosed me with lupus. Friendly
About Dr. M Kahaleh, MD
- Rheumatology
- 51 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1891781050
Education & Certifications
- Med U SC Hosps
- Ohio Mc Hosps
- Huron Road Hosp
- Damascus Univ
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
