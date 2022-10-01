Dr. M Kremer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kremer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. M Kremer, MD
Dr. M Kremer, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Holland, MI. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mclaren Bay Region and Mclaren Central Michigan.
Lakeshore Medical Campus3299 N Wellness Dr Ste 240, Holland, MI 49424 Directions (616) 738-4420
Jagannathan Neurosurgical Institute4 Columbus Ave Ste 260, Bay City, MI 48708 Directions (989) 308-1840Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Jagannathan Neurosurgical Institute1221 South Dr, Mount Pleasant, MI 48858 Directions (989) 308-1840Thursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mclaren Bay Region
- Mclaren Central Michigan
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Referred to Dr. Kremer due a year long history of lower back pain. The MRI showed severe spinal stenosis which caused impingement on several nerves. He explained the causes and alternative treatments. Once it was decided that surgery was the best option, he explained the procedure well and was able to schedule surgery within a month. The outpatient surgery was a great success and I was out on the hiking trails 5 days later. 5 weeks later I was hiking in Europe. I am so grateful to get my life back. Prior to surgery I couldn't stand for more than 15 minutes without severe pain and couldn't hike a mile without needing to sit 3 or 4 times. Thank you Dr. Kremer!!
- Neurosurgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1982646949
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center
- Vanderbilt University School Of Medicine
