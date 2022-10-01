Overview of Dr. M Kremer, MD

Dr. M Kremer, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Holland, MI. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mclaren Bay Region and Mclaren Central Michigan.



Dr. Kremer works at Holland Bone And Joint Center in Holland, MI with other offices in Bay City, MI and Mount Pleasant, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Cauda Equina Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.