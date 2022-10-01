See All Neurosurgeons in Holland, MI
Dr. M Kremer, MD

Neurosurgery
4.3 (53)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Overview of Dr. M Kremer, MD

Dr. M Kremer, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Holland, MI. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mclaren Bay Region and Mclaren Central Michigan.

Dr. Kremer works at Holland Bone And Joint Center in Holland, MI with other offices in Bay City, MI and Mount Pleasant, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Cauda Equina Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Kremer's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Lakeshore Medical Campus
    3299 N Wellness Dr Ste 240, Holland, MI 49424 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (616) 738-4420
  2. 2
    Jagannathan Neurosurgical Institute
    4 Columbus Ave Ste 260, Bay City, MI 48708 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (989) 308-1840
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Jagannathan Neurosurgical Institute
    1221 South Dr, Mount Pleasant, MI 48858 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (989) 308-1840
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mclaren Bay Region
  • Mclaren Central Michigan

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Cauda Equina Syndrome
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Cervical Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Cervical Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Cervical Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Cervical Sprain Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Dropfoot Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Lumbar Sprain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Spinal Instability Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Syringomyelia Chevron Icon
Tethered Spinal Cord Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 53 ratings
    Patient Ratings (53)
    5 Star
    (43)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Oct 01, 2022
    Referred to Dr. Kremer due a year long history of lower back pain. The MRI showed severe spinal stenosis which caused impingement on several nerves. He explained the causes and alternative treatments. Once it was decided that surgery was the best option, he explained the procedure well and was able to schedule surgery within a month. The outpatient surgery was a great success and I was out on the hiking trails 5 days later. 5 weeks later I was hiking in Europe. I am so grateful to get my life back. Prior to surgery I couldn't stand for more than 15 minutes without severe pain and couldn't hike a mile without needing to sit 3 or 4 times. Thank you Dr. Kremer!!
    Connie Knapper — Oct 01, 2022
    About Dr. M Kremer, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1982646949
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Vanderbilt University Medical Center
    Internship
    • Vanderbilt University Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Vanderbilt University School Of Medicine
