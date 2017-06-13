Dr. Leonard has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. M Leonard, DO
Overview of Dr. M Leonard, DO
Dr. M Leonard, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Seven Fields, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Oklahoma U, College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Butler Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Leonard works at
Dr. Leonard's Office Locations
BHS Women's Care Associates300 Northpointe Cir Ste 104, Seven Fields, PA 16046 Directions (844) 765-2845
BHS Women's Care Associates127 Oneida Valley Rd Ste 211, Butler, PA 16001 Directions (844) 765-2845
Hospital Affiliations
- Butler Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Leonard saved my life on this very day which is my birthday, she took the time to listen to my symptoms, believed me, and got me in to surgery. MRI only showed a fibroid but from me describing and her listening she got me right in, it ended up to be a twisted ovary large fibroid and ruptured appendix. I thank god for her and her experience. Best in the area. Eunice Glushefski
About Dr. M Leonard, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 38 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- St Elizabeth's Hosp
- Riverside Hosp
- Oklahoma U, College of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Leonard accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leonard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Leonard has seen patients for Hysteroscopy, Ovarian Cysts and Fetal Cardiac Monitoring, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Leonard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Leonard. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leonard.
