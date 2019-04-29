See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Wilton Manors, FL
Dr. Mary Madden, MD

Internal Medicine
3.1 (32)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience
Overview of Dr. Mary Madden, MD

Dr. Mary Madden, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Wilton Manors, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from St Georges U and is affiliated with Broward Health Imperial Point, Broward Health Medical Center and Holy Cross Hospital.

Dr. Madden works at MDVIP - Wilton Manors, Florida in Wilton Manors, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Madden's Office Locations

    MDVIP - Wilton Manors, Florida
    1700 NE 26th St Ste 4, Wilton Manors, FL 33305 (954) 902-6337

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoporosis
Wellness Examination
Hypothyroidism
Osteoporosis
Wellness Examination
Hypothyroidism

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Osteoporosis
Wellness Examination
Hypothyroidism
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
ADHD and-or ADD
Alkalosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anemia
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anxiety
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG)
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Ataxia
Atherosclerosis
Back Pain
Bedsores
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bone Density Scan
Breast Pain
Bronchiectasis
Bronchitis
Bronchospasm
Bursitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Cluster Headache
Coccygeal Pain
Cold Sore
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Diabetes
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis
Diverticulosis
Dizziness
Dysentery
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Earwax Buildup
Echocardiography
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enteritis
Esophagitis
Essential Tremor
Fever
Fibromyalgia
Fungal Nail Infection
Gait Abnormality
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Hip Pointer Injuries
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypoglycemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Immunization Administration
Indigestion
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Kidney Infection
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic)
Lab Service
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Muscle Spasm
Muscle Weakness
Nausea
Neurogenic Bladder
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Otitis Media
Overactive Bladder
Overweight
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pericardial Disease
Perimenopause
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Pharyngitis
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pneumonia
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
Potassium Deficiency
Proteinuria
Purpura
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Reflux Esophagitis
Restless Leg Syndrome
Ringworm
Rosacea
Sarcoidosis
Scabies
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Secondary Hypertension
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Swine Flu
Symptomatic Menopause
Thyroid Goiter
Tinnitus
Tobacco Use Disorder
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Ultrasound
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Venous Insufficiency
Vertigo
Viral Hepatitis
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wheezing
    Insurance Accepted

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Apr 29, 2019
    About Dr. Mary Madden, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1083720957
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • U Miami/Jackson Meml Hosp
    Medical Education
    • St Georges U
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Broward Health Imperial Point
    • Broward Health Medical Center
    • Holy Cross Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mary Madden, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Madden is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Madden has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Madden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Madden works at MDVIP - Wilton Manors, Florida in Wilton Manors, FL. View the full address on Dr. Madden’s profile.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Madden. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Madden.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Madden, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Madden appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

