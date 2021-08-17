Dr. Malcolm Marcus, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marcus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Malcolm Marcus, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Malcolm Marcus, MD
Dr. Malcolm Marcus, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Inverness, FL.
Dr. Marcus works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Marcus' Office Locations
-
1
M. Jeffrey Marcus MD Facs. PA821 Medical Ct E, Inverness, FL 34452 Directions (352) 726-3131
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Marcus?
Dr. Marcus has treated my husband and I for years for any skin condition, cancerous or not, and has helped with various infections. He even assisted with exploration of why I continued to have severe headaches; turned out to be a tumor that was growing within my skull plate nearly size of grapefruit. They are all amazing here and professional. Would not consider going anywhere else. I trust him emphatically. Excellent in every way.
About Dr. Malcolm Marcus, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English, French
- 1427057397
Education & Certifications
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Marcus has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marcus accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marcus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Marcus works at
Dr. Marcus has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Allergic Rhinitis and Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Marcus on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Marcus speaks French.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Marcus. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marcus.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marcus, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marcus appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.