Dr. M Mehdi Ghajarnia, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center, Community Regional Medical Center and Fresno Surgical Hospital.
Eye Medical Center of Fresno1360 E Herndon Ave Ste 401, Fresno, CA 93720 Directions (559) 486-5000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I needed cataract surgery and was referred to him by my family doctor. He was a wonderful doctor to deal with. The surgery turned out great and he made sure all my needs were met. I give him a 10 out of 10.
- University of Utah - John Moran Eye Center
- Upmc Eye &amp; Ear Institute|Upmc Eye &amp;amp; Ear Institute
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Saint Agnes Medical Center
- Community Regional Medical Center
- Fresno Surgical Hospital
Dr. Ghajarnia has seen patients for Diabetic Cataracts, Pterygium and Pterygium Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ghajarnia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ghajarnia speaks Persian.
57 patients have reviewed Dr. Ghajarnia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ghajarnia.
