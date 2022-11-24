See All Ophthalmologists in Fresno, CA
Dr. M Mehdi Ghajarnia, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. M Mehdi Ghajarnia, MD

Ophthalmology
4.9 (57)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. M Mehdi Ghajarnia, MD

Dr. M Mehdi Ghajarnia, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center, Community Regional Medical Center and Fresno Surgical Hospital.

Dr. Ghajarnia works at Eye Medical Center Of Fresno in Fresno, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetic Cataracts, Pterygium and Pterygium Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ghajarnia's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Eye Medical Center of Fresno
    1360 E Herndon Ave Ste 401, Fresno, CA 93720 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (559) 486-5000

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Diabetic Cataracts
Pterygium
Pterygium Surgery
Diabetic Cataracts
Pterygium
Pterygium Surgery

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Pterygium Surgery Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Cornea Surgery Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cornea Transplant Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Lesion of Cornea Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ocular Surface Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Goniotomy Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Hypopyon Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hypopyon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Night Blindness Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Paracentesis of Anterior Eye Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Repair of Eye Laceration Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

4.9
Average provider rating
Based on 57 ratings
Patient Ratings (57)
5 Star
(55)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Ghajarnia?

Nov 24, 2022
I needed cataract surgery and was referred to him by my family doctor. He was a wonderful doctor to deal with. The surgery turned out great and he made sure all my needs were met. I give him a 10 out of 10.
RobB — Nov 24, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. M Mehdi Ghajarnia, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. M Mehdi Ghajarnia, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Ghajarnia to family and friends

Dr. Ghajarnia's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Ghajarnia

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. M Mehdi Ghajarnia, MD.

About Dr. M Mehdi Ghajarnia, MD

Specialties
  • Ophthalmology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 20 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English, Persian
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Male
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1417077983
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • University of Utah - John Moran Eye Center
Fellowship
Residency
  • Upmc Eye &amp;amp; Ear Institute|Upmc Eye &amp;amp;amp; Ear Institute
Residency
Internship
  • Hospital Hospital
Internship
Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Medical Education

Hospital Affiliations

  • Saint Agnes Medical Center
  • Community Regional Medical Center
  • Fresno Surgical Hospital

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. M Mehdi Ghajarnia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ghajarnia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Ghajarnia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Ghajarnia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Ghajarnia works at Eye Medical Center Of Fresno in Fresno, CA. View the full address on Dr. Ghajarnia’s profile.

Dr. Ghajarnia has seen patients for Diabetic Cataracts, Pterygium and Pterygium Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ghajarnia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

57 patients have reviewed Dr. Ghajarnia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ghajarnia.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ghajarnia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ghajarnia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.