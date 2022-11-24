Overview of Dr. M Mehdi Ghajarnia, MD

Dr. M Mehdi Ghajarnia, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center, Community Regional Medical Center and Fresno Surgical Hospital.



Dr. Ghajarnia works at Eye Medical Center Of Fresno in Fresno, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetic Cataracts, Pterygium and Pterygium Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

