Dr. M Meyer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Meyer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. M Meyer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. M Meyer, MD is a Dermatologist in Carrollton, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University Of Texas Health Science Center School Of Medicine At San Antonio.
Dr. Meyer works at
Locations
-
1
Precision Dermatology1601 W Hebron Pkwy Ste 220, Carrollton, TX 75010 Directions (469) 502-5530Monday7:30am - 4:00pmTuesday7:30am - 4:00pmWednesday7:30am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Provider Select, Inc.
- Scott & White Health Plan
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Meyer?
Very professional and efficient. Short waiting time. Dr. Meyer is great. Always a pleasure to see.
About Dr. M Meyer, MD
- Dermatology
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1477964005
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
- Yale - New Haven Hospital, Yale School of Medicine
- University Of Texas Health Science Center School Of Medicine At San Antonio
- Austin College
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Meyer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Meyer accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Meyer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Meyer works at
Dr. Meyer has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Meyer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
143 patients have reviewed Dr. Meyer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meyer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Meyer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Meyer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.