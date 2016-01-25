Dr. Wasim Niazi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Niazi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wasim Niazi, MD
Overview of Dr. Wasim Niazi, MD
Dr. Wasim Niazi, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Rockledge, FL. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SIND / LIAQUAT MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Rockledge Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Niazi's Office Locations
Brevard Neurology Associates PA1910 US Highway 1 Ste 101, Rockledge, FL 32955 Directions (321) 636-8366
Hospital Affiliations
- Rockledge Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Niazi?
I am very please with my visits to Dr Niazi. He discovered my cause of my headaches and stopped them through the tests performed and the medicines prescribed. I am very satisfied with the results.
About Dr. Wasim Niazi, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 37 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Urdu
- 1215911433
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SIND / LIAQUAT MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Niazi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Niazi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Niazi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Niazi speaks Arabic and Urdu.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Niazi. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Niazi.
