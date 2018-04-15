Overview

Dr. M Niranjan Reddy, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Kettering, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Rajah Muthiah Medical College, Annamalai University and is affiliated with Kettering Health Dayton, Kettering Health Greene Memorial, Kettering Health Main Campus and Soin Medical Center.



Dr. Reddy works at Kettering Physician Network Heart & Vascular in Kettering, OH with other offices in Beavercreek, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) and Aortic Valve Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.