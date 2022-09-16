See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Oklahoma City, OK
Dr. Michael O'Brien, DO

Orthopedic Surgery
2.7 (47)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Michael O'Brien, DO

Dr. Michael O'Brien, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Duncan Regional Hospital, Integris Canadian Valley Hospital, Integris Southwest Medical Center, Mercy Hospital Ada and Mercy Hospital Ardmore.

Dr. O'Brien works at Oklahoma Center for Orthopaedic Excellence & Sports Medicine LLC in Oklahoma City, OK with other offices in Yukon, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Knee Sprain and Elbow Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. O'Brien's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Oklahoma Center for Orthopaedic Excellence & Sports Medicine LLC
    3110 SW 89th St Ste 200C, Oklahoma City, OK 73159 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 759-2663
  2. 2
    Integris Southwest Medical Center
    4401 S Western Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 759-2663
  3. 3
    Integris Canadian Valley Hospital
    1201 Health Center Pkwy, Yukon, OK 73099 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 717-6800
  4. 4
    Community Hospital
    3100 SW 89th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73159 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 759-2663

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Duncan Regional Hospital
  • Integris Canadian Valley Hospital
  • Integris Southwest Medical Center
  • Mercy Hospital Ada
  • Mercy Hospital Ardmore

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Community Care Network
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • One Health
    • OSMA Health
    • PHCS
    • Physician HealthCare Network
    • Preferred Community Choice
    • Self Pay
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • USA Managed Care Organization
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 47 ratings
    Patient Ratings (47)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (24)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Michael O'Brien, DO

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1164496238
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael O'Brien, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. O'Brien is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. O'Brien has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. O'Brien has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. O'Brien has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Knee Sprain and Elbow Sprain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. O'Brien on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    47 patients have reviewed Dr. O'Brien. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. O'Brien.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. O'Brien, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. O'Brien appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

