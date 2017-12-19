Dr. M Peckler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Peckler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. M Peckler, MD
Overview of Dr. M Peckler, MD
Dr. M Peckler, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Niles, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Advocate Lutheran General Hospital.
Dr. Peckler's Office Locations
North Suburban Surgical Consultants LLC7900 N Milwaukee Ave Ste 2-22, Niles, IL 60714 Directions (847) 723-3100
Advocate Health Care1875 Dempster St Ste 280, Park Ridge, IL 60068 Directions (847) 318-9071
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Lutheran General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My experience and outcome could not have been better
About Dr. M Peckler, MD
- General Surgery
- 54 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- General Surgery
