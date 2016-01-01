Overview of Dr. M Reza Vagefi, MD

Dr. M Reza Vagefi, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Yale University and is affiliated with Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and Trauma Center.



Dr. Vagefi works at Comprehensive Ophthalmology & Optometry Clinic in San Francisco, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Bell's Palsy, Eyelid Disorders and Eyelid Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.