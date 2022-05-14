See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Chandler, AZ
Dr. Muhammad Salim, MD

Pulmonary Disease
3.9 (75)
Map Pin Small Chandler, AZ
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Muhammad Salim, MD

Dr. Muhammad Salim, MD is a Pulmonologist in Chandler, AZ. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Queen's University and is affiliated with St. Luke's Medical Center.

Dr. Salim works at Chest and Sleep Diseases Center in Chandler, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Asthma and Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Compare with other Pulmonologists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Salim's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Chest and Sleep Diseases Center
    255 S Dobson Rd Ste 4, Chandler, AZ 85224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 821-0129

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Luke's Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Valley Fever Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Allstate
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Fortified Provider Network
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Midwest Life
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual Medical
    • One Health
    • Prudential
    • State Farm
    • Ucare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Veteran Administration Plan
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 75 ratings
    Patient Ratings (75)
    5 Star
    (48)
    4 Star
    (6)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (16)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Muhammad Salim, MD
    About Dr. Muhammad Salim, MD

    Specialties
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish and Urdu
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1760467419
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Queen's University
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Pulmonology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Muhammad Salim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Salim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Salim has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Salim accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Salim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Salim works at Chest and Sleep Diseases Center in Chandler, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Salim’s profile.

    Dr. Salim has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Asthma and Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Salim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    75 patients have reviewed Dr. Salim. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salim.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Salim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Salim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

