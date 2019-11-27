Overview of Dr. Mahendra Singh, MD

Dr. Mahendra Singh, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Henderson, NV. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from GULBARGA UNIVERSITY / MAHADEVAPPA RAMPURE MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Centennial Hills Hospital Medical Center, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV and Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Singh works at Genesis Medical Group in Henderson, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.