Overview of Dr. M Turla, MD

Dr. M Turla, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in McLean, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE.



Dr. Turla works at Eye Physicians of Virginia in McLean, VA with other offices in Reston, VA and Annandale, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.