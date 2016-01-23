Dr. M Turla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Turla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. M Turla, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in McLean, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Eye Physicians of Virginia - McLean Office6845 Elm St Ste 611, McLean, VA 22101 Directions (703) 356-6880Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Eye Physicians of Virginia1800 Town Center Dr Ste 317, Reston, VA 20190 Directions (703) 437-3900Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Eye Physicians of Virginia7617 Little River Tpke Ste 400, Annandale, VA 22003 Directions (703) 712-7825
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
very curteous very explanatory with good recomendation she always want to cross check lap report it happen to me after the nurse check my eyes to se what lens i should be given dr turla came to cross check the reault and have it change i still want to go and see her for my eye please someone tell me where i can book appointment
- Ophthalmology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1265424782
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Turla has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Turla accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Turla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Turla speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Turla. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Turla.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Turla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Turla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.