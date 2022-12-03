See All Critical Care Surgeons in Hastings, MI
Dr. M Mansour, MD

Critical Care Surgery
4.3 (19)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. M Mansour, MD is a Critical Care Surgery Specialist in Hastings, MI. They specialize in Critical Care Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Cairo, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health United Hospital and Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    1005 W Green St Ste 100, Hastings, MI 49058 (616) 267-8700
  2. 2
    Spectrum Health Medical Group
    Spectrum Health Medical Group
4069 Lake Dr SE Ste 315, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 (616) 267-8700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
  • Spectrum Health United Hospital
  • Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Priority Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Dec 03, 2022
    Great
    Anonymous — Dec 03, 2022
    Photo: Dr. M Mansour, MD
    About Dr. M Mansour, MD

    • Critical Care Surgery
    • 43 years of experience
    • English
    • 1487697421
    Education & Certifications

    • Southern Illinois University School Of Medicine
    • University of Colorado
    • University of Colorado
    • University Of Cairo, Faculty Of Medicine
