Dr. M Javed Qasim

Psychiatry
3.3 (45)
Map Pin Small Bridgeton, MO
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. M Javed Qasim

Dr. M Javed Qasim is a Psychiatry Specialist in Bridgeton, MO. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with South City Hospital.

Dr. Qasim works at St. Louis Behavioral Health Services in Bridgeton, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, Personality Disorders and Bipolar Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Qasim's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Sheldon Kessler MD
    12255 De Paul Dr Ste 490, Bridgeton, MO 63044 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 344-7770

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • South City Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Personality Disorders
Bipolar Disorder
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Homicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Mania Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Personality Disorder (OCPD) Chevron Icon
Paranoid Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Schizoid and Schizotypal Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform Disorder Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 45 ratings
    Patient Ratings (45)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (16)
    About Dr. M Javed Qasim

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi and Urdu
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1578562310
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. M Javed Qasim is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Qasim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Qasim has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Qasim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Qasim works at St. Louis Behavioral Health Services in Bridgeton, MO. View the full address on Dr. Qasim’s profile.

    Dr. Qasim has seen patients for Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, Personality Disorders and Bipolar Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Qasim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    45 patients have reviewed Dr. Qasim. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Qasim.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Qasim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Qasim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

