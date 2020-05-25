Overview of Dr. Ma Aung, MD

Dr. Ma Aung, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Summerfield, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY CAROL DAVILA and is affiliated with Adventhealth Waterman, Uf Health Leesburg Hospital and Uf Health The Villages Hospital.



Dr. Aung works at Lakeview Internal Medicine PA in Summerfield, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.