Dr. Ma Concertina Fojas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ma Concertina Fojas, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Englewood, NJ. They completed their fellowship with The Ohio State University Hospitals
Locations
Endocrinology Consultants, PC229 Engle St, Englewood, NJ 07631 Directions (201) 567-8999Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 6:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Endocrinology Consultants199 Engle St, Englewood, NJ 07631 Directions (201) 567-8999Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Englewood Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Fojas is very patient and explains everything clearly. I have Hashimoto's Thyroiditis. Recommend her to whom have similar problems.
About Dr. Ma Concertina Fojas, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English, Tagalog
Education & Certifications
- The Ohio State University Hospitals
- Montefiore Hosp & Med Ctr
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University|Montefiore Medical Center - Moses Division
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fojas has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fojas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fojas has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fojas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Fojas speaks Tagalog.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Fojas. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fojas.
