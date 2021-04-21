Dr. Ma Katrina Dy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ma Katrina Dy, MD
Overview
Dr. Ma Katrina Dy, MD is a Dermatologist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from George Washington U, School of Medicine.
Dr. Dy works at
Locations
-
1
Riverchase Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery261 9th St S, Naples, FL 34102 Directions (239) 216-4337
-
2
North Bridge Vein Care22 Mill St Ste 304, Arlington, MA 02476 Directions (781) 641-4900
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dy?
I visited Dr. Dy several times and each time she provided me with excellent care. She was not rushed and answered all my questions. I would highly recommend Dr. Dy to others.
About Dr. Ma Katrina Dy, MD
- Dermatology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1598743601
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic
- George Washington U, School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dy accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dy works at
Dr. Dy has seen patients for Dermatitis and Genital Warts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Dy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.