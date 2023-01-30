Dr. Ma Luo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Luo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ma Luo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ma Luo, MD
Dr. Ma Luo, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from UTMB and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center, CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Westover Hills, Methodist Hospital and Methodist Hospital Stone Oak.
Dr. Luo works at
Dr. Luo's Office Locations
-
1
Texas Center for Athletes21 Spurs Ln, San Antonio, TX 78240 Directions (210) 690-0777Wednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Westover Hills10010 ROGERS XING, San Antonio, TX 78251 Directions (210) 690-0777Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center
- CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Westover Hills
- Methodist Hospital
- Methodist Hospital Stone Oak
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Luo?
Dr. Listens well, carefully explains procedures, is kind, leaves patient free to make decisions about a procedure without coercing. A gentle. caring person.
About Dr. Ma Luo, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 10 years of experience
- English, Mandarin
- 1518301332
Education & Certifications
- OHSU Pain Medicine
- Baylor College of Medicine Anesthesiology
- Alameda Health System General Surgery
- UTMB
- UT Austin
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Luo has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Luo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Luo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Luo works at
Dr. Luo has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Chronic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Luo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Luo speaks Mandarin.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Luo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Luo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Luo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Luo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.