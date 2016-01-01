See All Pediatric Oncologists & Pediatric Hematologists in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. Maa-Ohui Quarmyne, MB CHB

Pediatric Hematology & Oncology
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Maa-Ohui Quarmyne, MB CHB

Dr. Maa-Ohui Quarmyne, MB CHB is a Pediatric Hematology-Oncology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Pediatric Hematology & Oncology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Hematology-Oncology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF GHANA / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Phoenix Children's Hospital.

Dr. Quarmyne works at Phoenix Children's Medical Group in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Mesa, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Sickle Cell Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Quarmyne's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Phoenix Children's Medical Group
    1919 E Thomas Rd # 3, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 837-1728
  2. 2
    Phoenix Children's Medical Group
    5131 E Southern Ave, Mesa, AZ 85206 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 605-3158

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Phoenix Children's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Evaluation Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Maa-Ohui Quarmyne, MB CHB

    • Pediatric Hematology & Oncology
    • 19 years of experience
    • English
    • 1669637880
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF GHANA / MEDICAL SCHOOL
    • Pediatric Hematology-Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Maa-Ohui Quarmyne, MB CHB is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Quarmyne is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Quarmyne has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Quarmyne has seen patients for Sickle Cell Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Quarmyne on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Quarmyne has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Quarmyne.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Quarmyne, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Quarmyne appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

