Dr. Maahum Haider, MD
Overview of Dr. Maahum Haider, MD
Dr. Maahum Haider, MD is an Urology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They completed their residency with University Of Washington Medical Center
Dr. Haider's Office Locations
Kidney Stone Center at UW Medical Center - Northwest1536 N 115th St Ste 300, Seattle, WA 98133 Directions
Men's Health Center at UW Medical Center-Roosevelt4246 Roosevelt Way Ne, Seattle, WA 98105 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Valley Medical Center
- Harborview Medical Center
- UW Medical Center - Montlake
- UW Medical Center - Northwest
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
She is great, I had no pain after surgery and my issue has been corrected, THANK YOU!!!
About Dr. Maahum Haider, MD
- Urology
- English, Hindi and Urdu
Education & Certifications
- University Of Washington Medical Center
- University Of California
- Urology
