Overview of Dr. Maame Dankwah-Quansah, MD

Dr. Maame Dankwah-Quansah, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Bridgeport, CT. They graduated from Ohio State University Medical Center and is affiliated with St. Vincent's Medical Center.



Dr. Dankwah-Quansah works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Bridgeport, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension, Post-Concussion Syndrome and Concussion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.