Overview

Dr. Maan Anbari, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Cookeville, TN. They graduated from University Of Damascus, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cookeville Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Anbari works at Cookeville Regional Medical Center in Cookeville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Diarrhea and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.